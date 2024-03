The Marvels | Teyonah Parris torna a difendere il film | Dategli una possibilità

Madame Web Makes Surprise Swing Onto Digital Platforms Today

Madame Web will be available to rent or buy on digital storefronts today, March 15, 2024, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has announced. The universally panned film can therefore be found on ...in.ign

The Great Web verrà integrato in Marvel's Spider-Man 3 Insider lancia indizi: c'è anche chi ritiene che le scene immortalate nel video leak di Spider-Man The Great Web possano essere la base perfetta per una modalità multiplayer complementare e parallela alla campagna ...everyeye

Superman Director James Gunn Confirms Major IMAX Detail: The path is clear, but the projects won't begin to materialize until this year. "A lot of people think it's going to be Marvel 2.0, and definitely I learned a lot of stuff at Marvel. I think that we ...comicbook