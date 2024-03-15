The Bloody Hundredth | la recensione | la vera storia di Masters of the Air narrata da Tom Hanks

(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Ladi The, il documentario con gli interventi di Tome Steven Spielberg sui veri protagonisti della serie Apple TV+, dal 15 marzo sulla piattaforma insieme al finale diof the Air.of the Air è arrivata su Apple TV+ come il capitolo finale che non sapevamo ci mancasse della trilogia ideale iniziata 20 anni fa con Band of Brothers e The Pacific su HBO. Stesso team produttivo, cast di giovani attori emergenti lanciati verso il successo, proprio come i membri di quello squadrone dell'aviazione americana vennero mandati a combattere e vennero lanciati letteralmente in aria contro i tedeschi e i nazisti durante la Seconda Guerra Mondiale per sferrare l'attacco decisivo. Un successo incredibile di critica e pubblico che ora si appresta ad ...

The last 7 times Arsenal went deep in Europe – & how it effected their league campaign

The Arsenal are going deep in Europe again and, you know what They might just win the whole Bloody thing. Incredibly, this is the first time the Gunners have reached the Champions League ...football365

‘Manhunt’ Is Too Boring for a Series About the Search for Abraham Lincoln’s Assassin: A divided, devastated nation was living through the Civil War’s bitter and Bloody final weeks, assured that the Union side was likely to prevail but uncertain about how—or even if—the former ...ca.news.yahoo

The enduring lesson of Julius Caesar’s assassination: In Rome today a group of ancient history enthusiasts will drape themselves in togas and re-enact that most infamous act of political murder: the assassination of Julius Caesar on the Ides of March ...spectator.au