Squid Game | la star condannata per molestie sessuali

(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Oh Yeong-su, attore di 79 anni edella serieche ha spopolato su Netflix, è stato condannato a 8 mesi di carcere per. La pena è stata sospesa, come scrive il Koreal Herald. L’attore, il primo sudcoreano a vincere un Golden Globe nel 2022 per il ruolo di Oh Il-nam, è stato condannato per aver ‘toccato in maniera inappropriata’ un’attrice nel 2017. La donna ha avviato un’azione legale nel 2021, accusando il collega dicompiute durante un tour teatrale. Oh Yeong-su si è difeso, come ha dichiarato all’emittente JTBC, sostenendo di aver tenuto la mano della donna “per indicarle una direzione” e di essersi anche scusato per il comportamento. La sentenza emessa dal tribunale, per un reato punibile anche con 10 anni di carcere, ...

