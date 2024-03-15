Squid Game | la star condannata per molestie sessuali

Squid Game, la star condannata per molestie sessuali (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) – Oh Yeong-su, attore di 79 anni e star della serie Squid Game che ha spopolato su Netflix, è stato condannato a 8 mesi di carcere per molestie sessuali. La pena è stata sospesa, come scrive il Koreal Herald. L’attore, il primo sudcoreano a vincere un Golden Globe nel 2022 per il ruolo di Oh Il-nam, è stato condannato per aver ‘toccato in maniera inappropriata’ un’attrice nel 2017.    La donna ha avviato un’azione legale nel 2021, accusando il collega di molestie compiute durante un tour teatrale. Oh Yeong-su si è difeso, come ha dichiarato all’emittente JTBC, sostenendo di aver tenuto la mano della donna “per indicarle una direzione” e di essersi anche scusato per il comportamento. La sentenza emessa dal tribunale, per un reato punibile anche con 10 anni di carcere, ...
