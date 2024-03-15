Speed skating, Serena Pergher: "A Milano-Cortina 2026 un sogno esserci, per le medaglie ora è presto"
Calato il sipario sui Mondiali allround e sprint di Inzell. Sull’anello di ghiaccio la stagione del pattinaggio di velocità pista lunga è terminata e in casa Italia ci sono motivi per cui essere ... (oasport)
Calato il sipario sui Mondiali Allround di Speed skating a Inzell (Germania). Sull’anello di ghiaccio della Max Aicher Arena sono arrivati importanti piazzamenti per l’Italia, con protagonisti ... (oasport)
CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 15.14 Dopo i primi 600 metri Lollobrigida ha un vantaggio di 1.30 su Wiklund. 15.13 Inizia la prova di Lollobrigida! 15.11 6:53.51 il tempo fatto segnare da ... (oasport)
How to enjoy the April 8 eclipse in the Adirondacks with minimal environmental impact
Conservationists offer advice on how to "tread lightly" while viewing the total solar eclipse in the Adirondacks.msn
Jake Paul's girlfriend Jutta Leerdam turns heads at Heat-Nuggets game: YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and his Olympian girlfriend Jutta Leerdam attended the NBA game between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets. As expected, they were in the center ...marca
5 Team Canada sports to watch this weekend: March 15-17: There's lots to look forward to this weekend for Team Canada fans, with world championships and Paris 2024 qualification opportunities on the line!olympic.ca