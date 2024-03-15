Speed skating | Serena Pergher | “A Milano-Cortina 2026 un sogno esserci | per le medaglie ora è presto”

Speed skating

Speed skating, Serena Pergher: “A Milano-Cortina 2026 un sogno esserci, per le medaglie ora è presto” (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Ai Mondiali 2024 su singole distanze di Speed skating Serena Pergher si è classificata 12ma nei 500 metri femminili in 37.80: l’azzurra, che aveva un personale di 38.07, ha fatto segnare il nuovo record italiano, cancellando il 37.86 di Chiara Simionato, datato 20 novembre 2005 e centrato a Salt Lake City (USA). L’azzurra, poi, nei Mondiali sprint ha chiuso al 20° posto. Risultati di rilievo, che hanno impreziosito la stagione 2023-2024 della 20enne delle Fiamme Oro: al termine della rassegna iridata di Inzell, in Germania, l’azzurra ha concesso un’intervista ad OA Sport per analizzare la stagione appena conclusa e parlare dei progressi compiuti negli ultimi mesi, in vista delle prossime stagioni e, soprattutto, delle Olimpiadi casalinghe di Milano-Cortina ...
