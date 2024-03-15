Shadows of the Damned sta tornando con una remastered (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024)
NetEase, lo studio di sviluppo cinese, ha recentemente aggiunto un tassello importante alla sua collezione acquisendo Grasshopper Manufacture, e con questa nuova partnership, sta portando una ventata di entusiasmo nell’ambiente videoludico. L’ultima notizia che ha scosso il mondo dei videogiochi è l’annuncio ufficiale di “Shadows of the Damned: Hella remastered”, una versione aggiornata di uno dei titoli più amati dagli appassionati di horror e azione.
Shadow of the Damnedremastered annunciato
La grande rivelazione di questa entusiasmante notizia è stata programmata per il prossimo fine settimana durante il Pax East di Boston, Massachusetts, uno degli eventi più attesi nel panorama videoludico. Non solo verrà svelata la remastered, ma sarà anche disponibile una demo esclusiva
