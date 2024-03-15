(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) AMSTERDAM, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/A newconducted by, a global leader in CPG strategies, sheds light on the untapped potential of investment inas a driving and underutilized force forwithin the CPG. This pivotal research, part of theSeries, draws from the extensive input of more than 100 brand owners worldwide, a thorough review of existing literature, and a deep dive into numerous case studies to provide a robust framework for enhancing ROI fromefforts. Theuncovers a critical insight:remains an underutilized activity by many players in the CPG, showing a worrying trend of diminishing ...

Sevendots' New Study Reveals Innovation as the Underleveraged Engine of Growth in the CPG Industry

A new study conducted by Sevendots, a global leader in CPG strategies, sheds light on the untapped potential of investment in innovation as a driving and underutilized force for growth within the CPG ...adnkronos

Sevendots B.V.: Sevendots' New Study Reveals Innovation as the Underleveraged Engine of Growth in the CPG Industry: AMSTERDAM, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study conducted by Sevendots, a global leader in CPG strategies, sheds light on the untapped potential of investment in innovation as a driving and ...finanznachrichten.de