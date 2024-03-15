Rise of the Ronin e PlayStation 5 in palio grazie a un nuovo concorso

Rise of the Ronin e PlayStation 5 in palio grazie a un nuovo concorso (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) In occasione dell’imminente lancio di Rise of the Ronin per PlayStation 5, un nuovo contest è stato indetto per consentire a un fortunato utente di vincere una console e una copia del videogioco. Partecipare è semplice come votare un disegno. L’iniziativa fa capo a Everye e PlayStation Italia. Il contest prevede la votazione di uno di tre disegni realizzati da altrettanti artisti italiani e ispirati a Rise of the Ronin. Le votazioni resteranno aperte da oggi al 7 aprile e sono disponbili a questo link. Per partecipare al concorso bisogna iscriversi lasciando i propri dati personali e accettando i termini per la gestione dei dati sensibili. A questo punto sarà sufficiente scegliere una delle tre opere proposte per guadagnarsi la possibilità di ...
