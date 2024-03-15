Rise of the Ronin | disponibile il trailer di lancio!

(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Proprio in queste ore, Team Ninja ha rilasciato ildidiof the, che si concentra sul rapporto con la Lama Gemella, con l’utilizzo di scene live-action e di grafica di gioco Per avere fra le maniof the, di cui vi abbiamo già parlato in un’anteprima dedicata (cliccate qui!), manca soltanto una settimana ormai. Il GDR esclusivo per PlayStation 5 di Team Ninja infatti arriverà il prossimo 22 marzo e, proprio in vista dell’imminente, gli sviluppatori ne hanno voluto rilasciare ildi, che trovate qua sotto. Dall’unione di scene live-action e di immagini di gioco è fuoriuscito undecisamente entusiasmante e che sembra voler rispecchiare l’unicità del ...

Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato il trailer di lancio in italiano di Rise of the Ronin , nuovo gioco di Team Ninja che sarà disponibile all’acquisto in tutto il mondo dalla giornata del ... (game-experience)

In occasione dell’imminente lancio di Rise of the Ronin per PlayStation 5, un nuovo contest è stato indetto per consentire a un fortunato utente di vincere una console e una copia del videogioco. ... (game-experience)

Snowflake ticks up as Guggenheim upgrades; sees 'attractive' near-term setup

Nonetheless, the near-term setup is "attractive," especially for the first-quarter, as recent partner checks indicate that consumption could Rise in the coming quarters, DiFucci said. Analysts are ...msn

Tornadoes ravage Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky; at least 2 dead, damage widespread: Storms unleashed apparent tornadoes in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, inflicting widespread damage and killing multiple people.usatoday

Prowein celebrates 30th anniversary as Vinexpo comes up behind: Prowein has traditionally seen a large number of both German and international visitors touch down in its long-term home at the Messe. This year, for example, visitors hailed from 135 countries and ...harpers.co.uk