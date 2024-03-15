Rise of the Ronin | disponibile il trailer di lancio!

Rise of the Ronin: disponibile il trailer di lancio! (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Proprio in queste ore, Team Ninja ha rilasciato il trailer di lancio di Rise of the Ronin, che si concentra sul rapporto con la Lama Gemella, con l’utilizzo di scene live-action e di grafica di gioco  Per avere fra le mani Rise of the Ronin, di cui vi abbiamo già parlato in un’anteprima dedicata (cliccate qui!), manca soltanto una settimana ormai. Il GDR esclusivo per PlayStation 5 di Team Ninja infatti arriverà il prossimo 22 marzo e, proprio in vista dell’imminente lancio, gli sviluppatori ne hanno voluto rilasciare il trailer di lancio, che trovate qua sotto. Dall’unione di scene live-action e di immagini di gioco è fuoriuscito un trailer decisamente entusiasmante e che sembra voler rispecchiare l’unicità del ...
