NWA: Silas Mason perde la casa in un incendio, promossa una raccolta fondi per aiutarlo (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024)
Momento non felice quello accaduto questa settimana all’attuale NWA National Heavyweight Champion SilasMason.
L’atleta di Las Vegas ha infatti perso la casa nel corso di un incendio causato da un corto circuito, accaduto due giorni fa.
Gara di solidarietà
Subito la NWA e diversi colleghi del lottatore hanno iniziato una gara di solidarietà per raccogliere fondi per aiutarlo nella ricostruzione della casa, in particolare quella promossa da Kerry Morton, collega di Mason in NWA nei Southern Six ed Ex-NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion su Gofundme che potete trovare QUI.
(La casa di Mason dopo l’incendio)
