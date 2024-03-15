NBA Freestyle | L’arte della premonizione | perché Nikola Jokic è più di un giocatore di basket

NBA Freestyle | L’arte della premonizione: perché Nikola Jokic è più di un giocatore di basket (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Nikola Jokic è un intero sistema di gioco Si torna a parlare di lui, di Nikola Jokic. Impossibile non farlo. Con estrema probabilità, il prossimo MVP della NBA (sarebbe il terzo). Per la rimonta che ha guidato in settimana contro i Toronto Raptors (35 punti, 17 rimbalzi, 12 assist)? Si, anche per quella. Ma non per la partita in sé stessa. Piuttosto perché Jokic, ancora una volta, e una volta ancora, si è mostrato per quello che è: non un semplice giocatore, per quanto forte. Il centro dei Denver Nuggets è proprio un intero sistema di gioco. Che vuol dire? Vuol dire che agisce in campo come una piattaforma di soluzioni per sé e per gli altri, sopra la quale vengono idealmente posizionati tutti i giocatori con la stessa maglia, ognuno con le sue ...
