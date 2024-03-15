Motherwell – Aberdeen – probabili formazioni

Motherwell – Aberdeen – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Il manager ad interim dell’Aberdeen Peter Leven continuerà a cercare la sua prima vittoria in carica temporanea del club sabato 16 marzo quando i Dons andranno ad affrontare il Motherwell. Tuttavia, i padroni di casa si troveranno di fronte una concorrenza agguerrita, visto che arrivano a questo fine settimana con una serie di vittorie consecutive. Il calcio di inizio di MotherwellAberdeen è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita MotherwellAberdeen a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell Il Motherwell si trova attualmente all’ottavo posto in classifica dopo una stagione di incostanze, e questo è un aspetto che il club sta cercando di cambiare in vista della prossima parte della campagna. Gli Steelmen hanno dimostrato la ...
