LIVE Sci di fondo | Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA | qualificazione col brivido per Federico Pellegrino! Anche Monsorno ai quarti

LIVE Sci di fondo, Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA: qualificazione col brivido per Federico Pellegrino! Anche Monsorno ai quarti (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 13.12. Pellegrino ufficialmente qualificato, Anche se lo sloveno Stern lo sopravanza al 24mo posto 13.10: Questa la top 10: Valnes, Klaebo, Vuorinen, Amindsen, Anger, Cerny, Grond, Maki, Grate, Wiig 13.09: Grahn si inserisce in 23ma posizione davanti a Pellegrino che è 24mo. Ora i pericoli dovrebbero essere finiti 13.08: Persson si inserisce in 16ma posizione, Pellegrino 23mo 13.08: Eliminato Barp. Gisselman si inserisce in 19ma posizione 13.07: Altri inserimenti, Barp è già 30mo, Pellegrino è 21mo 13.07: McKeever è 16mo, Barp scala al 28mo posto 13.06: peccato per Chiocchetti che chiude al 32mo a 11?6 dalla testa 13.05: Pueyo resta davanti a Barp di pochissimo, l’azzurro è 27mo 13.04: Liekari e Foettinger sono dietro a Barp di ...
LIVE Sci di fondo, Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA: ultima prova veloce dell'anno per Pellegrino

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.36: Tra poco il sorteggio, alle 12.45 le qualificazioni maschili 12.32: le altre qualificate: Karlsson, Hagstroem, Faehndrich, Steiner, Rosenberg

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.01: La cittadina svedese può peraltro vantarsi di aver organizzato ben quattro edizioni dei Mondiali (1954, 1974, 1993, 2015), alle quali si aggiungerà

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno agli amici di OA Sport, e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della Sprint a tecnica classica in programma a Falun (Svezia), valida per la Coppa del

