LIVE Sci di fondo, Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA: Pellegrino a caccia della semifinale! Monsorno out a testa alta! (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 15.08: Queste le protagoniste dell’ultima batteria: 1 MYHRVOLD Mathilde NOR 2 HAGSTROEM Johanna SWE 3 STEINER Desiree SUI 4 ROSENBERG Maerta SWE 5 NISKANEN Kerttu FIN 6 RYDZEK Coletta GER 15.07: Peccato per Monsorno che chiude terza ma la batteria è più lenta della prima. Vince Ribom per distacco, seconda Dahlqvist. Bene comunque l’azzurra 15.05: Monsorno sulle code delle due svedesi che stanno andando forte 15.02: C’è Nicole Monsorno al via della quarta batteria, con Ribom e Dahlqvist. Compito durissimo per l’azzurra. Le protagoniste: 1 RIBOM Emma SWE 2 DAHLQVIST Maja SWE 3 KERN Julia USA 4 WEBER Anja SUI 5 Monsorno Nicole ITA 6 CARL Victoria GER 15.01: Niente da fare per Jessie Diggins che viene eliminata. ...
