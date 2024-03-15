LIVE Sci di fondo | Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA | Pellegrino a caccia della semifinale! Monsorno out a testa alta!

(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA15.08: Queste le protagoniste dell’ultima batteria: 1 MYHRVOLD Mathilde NOR 2 HAGSTROEM Johanna SWE 3 STEINER Desiree SUI 4 ROSENBERG Maerta SWE 5 NISKANEN Kerttu FIN 6 RYDZEK Coletta GER 15.07: Peccato perche chiude terza ma la batteria è più lentaprima. Vince Ribom per distacco, seconda Dahlqvist. Bene comunque l’azzurra 15.05:sulle code delle due svedesi che stanno andando forte 15.02: C’è Nicoleal viaquarta batteria, con Ribom e Dahlqvist. Compito durissimo per l’azzurra. Le protagoniste: 1 RIBOM Emma SWE 2 DAHLQVIST Maja SWE 3 KERN Julia USA 4 WEBER Anja SUI 5Nicole ITA 6 CARL Victoria GER 15.01: Niente da fare per Jessie Diggins che viene eliminata. ...

Hans Zimmer Wanted ‘to Imagine an Orgy at the Edge of the Universe’ for the ‘Dune’ Score

"In best of Christopher Nolan fashion, I reversed time, where I did the tune before the movie happened," Zimmer said of a 'Dune: Part Two' theme he introduced first in his LIVE concerts.yahoo

TRAILER: Black Mirror Season 6 Teases Tantalising Return: Netflix has released the cryptic first teaser for Black Mirror season 6, and it offers a tantalizing glimpse at what awaits in the sci-fi anthology series. “Six new stories, but one looks a little ...mensjournal

5 Years Ago, Netflix Made its Riskiest Sci-Fi Show Yet: Netflix's wildly fun animated anthology series stretched the capabilities of the platform and streaming TV in general.inverse