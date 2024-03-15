LIVE Sci di fondo | Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA | Monsorno ai quarti! Attesa per Federico Pellegrino

LIVE Sci di fondo, Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA: Monsorno ai quarti! Attesa per Federico Pellegrino (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.36: Tra poco il sorteggio, alle 12.45 le qualificazioni maschili 12.32: le altre qualificate: Karlsson, Hagstroem, Faehndrich, Steiner, Rosenberg, Henriksson, Niskanen, Svendsen, Kern, Matintalo, Diggins, Rydzek, Weber, Weng, Monsorno, Carl, Ilar, Brennan, Fink, Beranova, Quentin. Le ultime due sono a pari merito quindi sono 31 le qualificate 12.31: Ufficiale la qualificazione di Nicole Monsorno, bravissima nel finale 12.30: Festival di Svezia e Norvegia (11 nelle prime 12 di queste due nazioni). Questa la top 10: Sundling, Svahn, Skistad, Stenseth, Myhre, Myhrvold, Ribom, Dahlqvist, Gimmler, Lundgren 12.28: Steiner è 14ma, Rosenberg 15ma. Monsorno è 24ma al momento 12.27: Chiude al 21mo posto l’azzurra Monsorno con un ritardo di ...
LIVE Sci di fondo, Sprint tc Falun 2024 in DIRETTA: ultima prova veloce dell'anno per Pellegrino

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 12.01: La cittadina svedese può peraltro vantarsi di aver organizzato ben quattro edizioni dei Mondiali (1954, 1974, 1993, 2015), alle quali si aggiungerà ...

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Buongiorno agli amici di OA Sport, e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE della Sprint a tecnica classica in programma a Falun (Svezia), valida per la Coppa del ...

    CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE La cronaca della vittoria di Sinner

