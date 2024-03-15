Kent Campbell | figura chiave nella lotta contro la malaria | muore a 80 anni

Kent Campbell, Pivotal Figure in the Fight Against Malaria, Dies at 80
By Michael S. Rosenwald Kent Campbell, an instrumental figure in the global battle against malaria — most notably in Africa, where he led an innovative program providing bed nets to protect rural ...nytimes
