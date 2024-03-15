Hibernian – Livingston – probabili formazioni

Hibernian – Livingston – probabili formazioni (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Sabato 16 marzo l’Hibernian cercherà di tornare a vincere dopo una serie di partite consecutive senza vittorie ospitando il Livingston. Gli ospiti sono attualmente in fondo alla Scottish Premiership, e la pressione sulla squadra sta aumentando per iniziare a raccogliere punti se vogliono evitare la retrocessione. Il calcio di inizio di HibernianLivingston è previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partita HibernianLivingston a che punto sono le due squadre Hibernian L’Hibernian si trova attualmente a metà classifica dopo una stagione di incoerenza, riassunta nelle precedenti sei partite in cui ha ottenuto tre pareggi, due vittorie e una sola sconfitta. La sconfitta è avvenuta in Scottish FA Cup, il che significa che gli Hibees non ...
