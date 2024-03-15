Advaita Capital, a growth venture Capital firm specializing in deep tech and decarbonization investments, proudly announces its Founder and CEO, Gayatri Sarkar, has been appointed as a crown Patron for the prestigious Princess Grace Foundation of USA. Overseen by His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco (Princess Grace's son), the Princess Grace Foundation-USA is dedicated to elevating artists of extraordinary promise in theater, dance, and film via game-changing grants. This esteemed recognition highlights Ms. Sarkar's commitment to philanthropy, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Gayatri Sarkar, Founder and CEO of Advaita Capital, named as crown Patron for the Princess Grace Foundation
- BOSTON, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advaita Capital, a growth venture Capital firm specializing in deep tech and decarbonization investments, proudly announces its Founder and CEO, Gayatri ... (liberoquotidiano)
Manulife Chief Financial Officer, Colin Simpson to participate in fireside chat at National Bank of Canada's 22nd Annual Financial Services Conference
Colin Simpson, Chief Financial Officer, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat at National Bank of Canada's 22nd Annual Financial Services ...lelezard
Gayatri Sarkar, Founder and CEO of Advaita Capital, named as crown Patron for the Princess Grace Foundation: Advaita Capital, a growth venture capital firm specializing in deep tech and decarbonization investments, proudly announces its founder and CEO, Gayatri Sarkar, has been appointed as a crown patron ...finance.yahoo