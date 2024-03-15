“Everything I Thought it Was” | per Justin Timberlake un nuovo album dopo 6 anni

Everything Thought

“Everything I Thought it Was”, per Justin Timberlake un nuovo album dopo 6 anni (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) NEW YORK – La superstar mondiale Justin Timberlake torna dopo 6 anni dall’uscita del suo ultimo disco con il nuovo atteso album di inediti “Everything I Thought it Was” (RCA Records/Sony Music), in uscita oggi, 15 marzo. L’album sarà disponibile in digitale e nei seguenti formati: CD, 2LP nero 140 grammi, 2LP nero sfumato con effetto marmo 140 grammi, 2LP grigio metallizzato con inserti neri 140 grammi. È in rotazione radiofonica “Selfish”, che ha raggiunto la Top 20 dell’Airplay, brano pop e dallo stile inconfondibile, scritto da Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen e prodotto da Timberlake, Louis Bell e Cirkut. Il video del ...
Justin Timberlake Relies on Past Sex and Love Sounds on the Middling ‘Everything I Thought It Was’: Album Review

Justin Timberlake drops new album: Justin Timberlake has dropped his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. The singer's sixth studio album includes the already released single Selfish, as well as a new NSYNC song, Paradise. There are ...music-news

