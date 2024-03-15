“Everything I Thought it Was” | per Justin Timberlake un nuovo album dopo 6 anni

(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) NEW YORK – La superstar mondialetornadall’uscita del suo ultimo disco con ilattesodi inediti “it Was” (RCA Records/Sony Music), in uscita oggi, 15 marzo. L’sarà disponibile in digitale e nei seguenti formati: CD, 2LP nero 140 grammi, 2LP nero sfumato con effetto marmo 140 grammi, 2LP grigio metallizzato con inserti neri 140 grammi. È in rotazione radiofonica “Selfish”, che ha raggiunto la Top 20 dell’Airplay, brano pop e dallo stile inconfondibile, scritto da, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen e prodotto da, Louis Bell e Cirkut. Il video del ...

You can solve problems & build a better future for S’pore through good design. No, you don’t have to be a designer.

Possessing design thinking skills and mindsets can equip an individual with the ability to navigate ambiguities and solve complex problems.mothership.sg

Everything Todd Golden said after Florida’s win over Georgia in the SEC Tournament: Florida basketball advanced to the third round of the SEC Tournament behind an 85-80 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs on Friday night. The Gators battled back from a 46-39 second-half deficit, using ...gatorcountry

Justin Timberlake drops new album: Justin Timberlake has dropped his new album, Everything I Thought It Was. The singer's sixth studio album includes the already released single Selfish, as well as a new NSYNC song, Paradise. There are ...music-news