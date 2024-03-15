Empire of the Ants riceve un nuovo trailer gameplay fotorealistico alla GDC 2024

Empire the

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a game-experience©

Fonte : game-experience
Empire of the Ants riceve un nuovo trailer gameplay fotorealistico alla GDC 2024 (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Microids ed il team di sviluppo Tower Five hanno presentato alla GDC 2024 in programma a San Francisco un nuovo trailer di Empire of the Ants, un gioco di strategia in tempo reale fotorealistico basato sull’omonima opera di Bernard Werber. Il lancio di questo titolo è in programma su PlayStation 5, Xbox Series XS e PC nel corso di quest’anno, il 2024. Aggiungiamo inoltre che questa nuova opera consente ai giocatori di immergersi in un ecosistema forestale magnificamente microscopico nei panni di 103.683rd, una formica che ha giurato di proteggere la propria colonia a tutti i costi, anche quando le cose sembrano essere ormai destinate alla tragedia. Il team di sviluppo ha inoltre aggiunto che in Empire of the ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

Empire of the Ants: alla scoperta di un nuovo trailer fotorealistico

  • Empire the

    In concorso alla Berlinale 2024 c'è anche il nuovo film del regista francese, che questa volta ha declinato a modo suo, nel modo irresistibile di P'tit Quinquin, l'immaginario sci-fi di matrice Star ... (comingsoon)

  • Empire the

    Il creatore di Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan scriverà e dirigerà l'epopea sul leader Comanche Quanah e l'ascesa e la caduta della tribù più feroce del Vecchio West. Il co-creatore di Yellowstone Taylor ... (movieplayer)

  • Empire the

    Un’illustre onorificenza per il fondatore e direttore generale di Exscientia Conferita nel 2024 New Year Honours List da Sua Maestà Re Carlo III Segue numerosi e recenti riconoscimenti per gli ... (seriea24)

Grand History: Color lithograph of the Mountain Empire of the West map

Reader Sandy Walton sent in this color printed edition of the Mountain Empire of the West Map that Sky-Hi News republished this February. Walton believes this is an original printing of the map.skyhinews

Buddy Valastro's "Buddy's Boardwalk Empire" To Open at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City This Summer: Atlantic City is getting an all-new treat. Buddy 'Cake Boss' Valastro will open Buddy's Boardwalk Empire at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in early summer 2024. This brand-new concept from Buddy ...newjerseystage

Madrid-Waddington student excels at luge: A Madrid-Waddington athlete dreams of being part of Team USA on the luge team. There was a time when Warren Briggs didn’t know anything about the high-paced winter sport of luge. “Two years ago I went ...msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Empire the
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.