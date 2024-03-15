EA Sports FC 24 SBC Socrates Icon Ultimate Birthday Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Socrates Icon Ultimate Birthday Soluzioni Per Sbloccare La Carta (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Socrates ha ricevuto la Carta speciale Icon Ultimate Birthday per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale può essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino alle 19:00 del 15 Maggio. Potrete riscattare la Carta del centrocampista brasiliano che ha militato nella Corinthians completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Unisciti ai festeggiamenti con Ultimate Birthday, un festival del divertimento durante il quale saranno disponibili oggetti giocatore con aggiornamenti a 5 stelle alle mosse abilità e al piede debole! I doppi aggiornamenti Ultimate Birthday sono tornati e contengono per la ...
