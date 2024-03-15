(Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024), China, March 15,/PRNewswire/The 53rd China InternationalFair () is set to unfold in two phases, from March 18-21 and March 28-31 in. With a focus oning theandaims to foster high-quality development and collaborations. Covering 850,000 square meters with over 4,000 brands, the event offers a broad spectrum of products including home, office and commercial spaces, decorative home textiles, outdoor living, and equipment and materials. The HomeExhibition, from March 18-21, boasts a ...

Guangzhou , China, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 53rd China International Furniture Fair ( CIFF ), also known as CIFF ( Guangzhou ) 2024 , is set to unfold in Guangzhou in two stages in March, 2024 . ... (sbircialanotizia)

China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): CIFF Guangzhou 2024 is All Set to Unveil the Latest Trends and Innovations in the Furniture Industry

The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2024) is set to unfold in two phases, from March 18-21 and March 28-31 in Guangzhou.finanznachrichten.de

Mastering P2P Trading Safety: Bybit Releases Guidance to Avoid Missteps: Bybit, one the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is pioneering a robust anti-fraud education campaign aimed at empowering its users with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the P2P ...lelezard

Sivers Semiconductors Teams With Strategic Customer: The new partner is established fit-for-purpose to... The 53rd China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2024) is set to unfold in two phases, from March 18-21 and March 28-31 in Guangzhou.lelezard