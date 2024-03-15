Chicken Nugget | perché la bizzarra miniserie Netflix è da vedere

Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget, perché la bizzarra miniserie Netflix è da vedere (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) Tratta da un webtoon, la stravagante e demenziale serie sulla piattaforma di streaming dal 15 marzo è incentrata su una fanciulla trasformata in crocchetta di pollo fritto
    Netflix è pronta a lanciare un nuovo k-drama. Non si tratta dei classici survival game o horror. Questa volta, la piattaforma di streaming regalerà al pubblico una storia made in Corea davvero ... (today)

“Chicken Nugget” Series on Netflix: A (slightly geeky) Korean comedy series.

"Chicken Nugget" is a Netflix South Korean comedy series created by Lee Byeong-heon starring Ahn Jae-hong, Ryu Seung-ryong and Kim You-jung.martincid

