Celtic-St Johnstone sabato 16 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Celtic vs St. Johnstone

Two squads at opposite poles of the Scottish Premiership standings will clash on Saturday as second-ranked Celtic welcome St Johnstone, who are embroiled in the fight against demotion.telecomasia

Celtic injuries 'biggest frustration' for manager Brendan Rodgers: Currently two points adrift with nine games remaining, Celtic will return to the top of the Scottish Premiership if they beat St Johnstone in Glasgow, with leaders Rangers away to Dundee on Sunday.bbc.co.uk

I will be interested- Rodgers looks forward to silencing ‘the noise’: With nine games left to play two Glasgow Derbies will have a major impact on the season, going into Saturday’s match against St Johnstone Celtic trail by two points but confidence isn’t a problem for ...videocelts