Celtic-St Johnstone sabato 16 marzo 2024 ore 16 | 00 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Fonte : infobetting
Celtic-St. Johnstone (sabato 16 marzo 2024 ore 16:00): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di venerdì 15 marzo 2024) A tre settimane dalla sfida di Ibrox che potrebbe decidere la stagione, il Celtic è impegnato quantomeno a restare a -2 in classifica sperando che nel frattempo i Rangers inciampino domenica a Dundee, trasferta nella quale partono nettamente favoriti ma dopo il giovedì di Europa League non si sa mai. Il St. Johnstone, ormai rassegnato InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting

