WWE: Triple H mantiene una regola di Vince McMahon per la Hall of Fame (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) La WWE Hall of Fame rimane un evento molto atteso, con i fan che ogni anno aspettano con ansia i classici annunci di chi verrà introdotto. Per la cerimonia di quest’anno sono già stati rivelati diversi nomi di spicco, e sembra che Triple H stia rispettando un’importante regola stabilita da Vince McMahon. regola rispettata Durante Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer ha sottolineato che la regola di Vince McMahon per la Hall of Fame è stata rispettata dall’attuale gestione WWE. Questa regola prevede l’inclusione di un wrestler nero e di una wrestler donna in ogni classe della prestigiosa onoreficienza. Meltzer ha anche rivelato un nuovo nome prossimo ...
