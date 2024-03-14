WWE | Minneapolis ufficialmente il lizza per Wrestlemania 41 | i dettagli

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Grazie ad un report dello Star Tribune,(tramite il Minnesota Sports and Events) si ècandidata ad ospitare41, l’edizione dello Showcase of Immortals dell’anno prossimo. La città più nota del Minnesota ha opzionato lo US Bank Stadium, che può ospitare 73.000 persone, con Wendy Blackshaw (presidente dell’omonima associazione) che ha però affermato come “ci siano diverse città inper l’evento” al momento. Sempre durante lo stesso articolo, Blackshaw ha affermato che(che ha visto di persona l’anno scorso) è “un qualcosa mai visto prima“, esprimendo la volontà di portare lo Showcase of Immortals in quel difortemente ma che non sarà facile. Ricordiamo che la quarantennale edizione, in programma a Philadelphia, ...

