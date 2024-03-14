WWE: Minneapolis ufficialmente il lizza per Wrestlemania 41, i dettagli (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024)
Grazie ad un report dello Star Tribune, Minneapolis (tramite il Minnesota Sports and Events) si è ufficialmente candidata ad ospitare Wrestlemania 41, l’edizione dello Showcase of Immortals dell’anno prossimo. La città più nota del Minnesota ha opzionato lo US Bank Stadium, che può ospitare 73.000 persone, con Wendy Blackshaw (presidente dell’omonima associazione) che ha però affermato come “ci siano diverse città in lizza per l’evento” al momento.
Sempre durante lo stesso articolo, Blackshaw ha affermato che Wrestlemania (che ha visto di persona l’anno scorso) è “un qualcosa mai visto prima“, esprimendo la volontà di portare lo Showcase of Immortals in quel di Minneapolis fortemente ma che non sarà facile. Ricordiamo che la quarantennale edizione, in programma a Philadelphia, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Altre Notizie
Minneapolis Makes Bid To Host WWE WrestleMania 41: Join us at the Fifth Annual 80s Wrestling Con on Saturday, May 4th, at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ, featuring The Four Horsemen, Jake Roberts, and More! 80sWrestlingCon.com.Minneapolis ...msn
The City Of Minneapolis, MN Submits Bid To Host WrestleMania 41: The city of Minneapolis, MN has officially submitted its bid to host WrestleMania 41 at U.S. Bank Stadium. According to a report from the Star Tribune, the state has submitted its bid to host next ...ewrestlingnews
Bully Ray – ‘Cody Rhodes Missed A Moment On WWE SmackDown’: Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes missed an opportunity on last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. In a segment featuring Roman Reigns, The Rock, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes, Cody slapped The Rock in ...ewrestlingnews