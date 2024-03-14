WWE | I Premium Live Event che si svolgeranno negli USA cambieranno orario d’inizio?

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024)ultimi anni, i fan italiani hanno sperimentato dei cambiamenti dirispetto ai consueti grandi show che si tenevano solo e soltantoStati Uniti. I PPV in Arabia Saudita hanno rappresentato la prima grande modifica, con l’inizio degli stessi alle 17:00, mentre Money In The Bank alle 21:00. Un cambiamento ancora più drastico si è avuto quando Elimination Chamber si è svolto a Perth, in Australia, con partenza alle 11.00. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, sembra che la compagnia stia prendendo in considerazione un cambio diper i principali show. Sia WrestleMania 40 che Money In The Bank inizieranno alle 01.00 invece del tradizionaledi inizio delle 02:00. Le voci hanno anche sottolineato che la federazione sta valutando la possibilità di spostare tutti i grandi ...

