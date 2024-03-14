Tornado in Kansas | video

Tornado Kansas

Tornado in Kansas | video (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Tempeste e Tornado si sono abbattuti nelle ultime ore sul Kansas. In questo video si vede un Tornado avvicinarsi ad una fattoria, per fortuna dei suoi abitanti, solo sfiorandola. I danni però fatti nella zona sono ingenti
