Tornado in Kansas | video

Thunderstorm drops baseball-sized hail across Kansas City area Wednesday night: Baseball-sized hail fell across the Kansas City metro amid a severe thunderstorm. A Tornado watch remains in effect around Kansas City until 1 a.m.aol

Thursday, March 14: Severe thunderstorms likely this afternoon: Thunderstorms early this morning in east Kansas and west Missouri have prompted a few thunderstorm warnings for quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts. This line of storms will weaken as it ...ozarksfirst

La Torre de Claramunt: A record-setting rain storm flooded parts of Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday, requiring emergency responders to help some people get out of high waters. The National Wea… A pair of wet winters ...aol