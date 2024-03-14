Tooth Gems | il futuro dei gioielli è come decorazione sui denti

Tooth Gems

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a panorama©

Fonte : panorama
Tooth Gems: il futuro dei gioielli è come decorazione sui denti (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Che sia con Grillz - placcature grandi e vistose - o con Tooth Gems - disegni composti da strass - decorare il proprio sorriso è il nuovo trend del momento. Ormai diventata una tendenza ricorrente tra le celebrity, vediamo i gioielli per i denti spesso comparire e scomparire dai radar della moda. Basta fare un salto nel 2013 per ricordare Katy Perry sul Red Carpet degli MTV Video Music Awards sfoggiare una placcatura Grillz in oro e diamanti decisamente vistosa. Tra i più recenti invece possiamo citare Mahmood a Sanremo, che ha deciso di indossarne uno anche per la cover del singolo in gara Tuta Gold. Ma oltre che per l’estetica, c’è anche chi lo fa per vivere meglio le insicurezze sui propri denti come Madonna che ha ammesso pubblicamente di considerare i suoi denti ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su panorama

Notizie Correlate

  • Tooth Gems

    Il mondo del beauty ogni tanto fa un tuffo nel passato per recuperare trend dimenticati. Uno di questi è senza dubbio il ritorno dei gioielli per i denti, che stanno conquistando nuovamente il mondo ... (diredonna)

  • Tooth Gems

    tutto sul beauty trend dei gioielli sui denti L'articolo Tooth gems e Grillz, proviene da DireDonna. (diredonna)

  • Tooth Gems

    Il mondo del beauty ogni tanto fa un tuffo nel passato per recuperare trend dimenticati. Uno di questi è senza dubbio il ritorno dei gioielli per i denti, che stanno conquistando nuovamente il mondo ... (diredonna)

Altre Notizie

If you must have grills, use a dentist: Letter: DIY Tooth adornments and grills may have many unintended consequences, write Nairn Wilson and Sugan Shegar ...theguardian

Journey Through Varanasi's Mysteries: 9 Hidden Gems Waiting for You: Off-the-Beaten-Path Discoveries The holy city of Varanasi dazzles with iconic ghats, ancient temples, and timeless rituals along the sacred Ganges River. Yet behind the most visible spiritual facade ...msn

Pearls of wisdom, or are they Gems: Remember that you have to be some place and almost any place is better than Indianapolis. Watching cable news is like having the same Tooth filled 10 times a day. All yogurt tastes as if it has ...dailyherald

Video di Tendenza

Video Tooth Gems
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.