Street Food 2024, gli appuntamenti da non perdere da marzo a giugno in Emilia Romagna
Pesce, nudo e crudo: così Gianfranco Pascucci ci annunciava, qualche mese fa, il nuovo locale che inaugura il 14 marzo in quella Periferia Iodata, che sta trasformando il litorale nord di Roma in ... (gamberorosso)
Sarà Udine, nel terzo week end di marzo da giovedì 14 a domenica 17, ad accogliere l’8° tappa di questo importante tour, che si svolgerà in Piazza 1° Maggio (il giovedì dalle ore 18 alle 24, il ... (udine20)
Pisa, 11 marzo 2024 - Dopo il grande successo di pubblico dell’edizione 2023 con oltre 12 milioni di visitatori, è ripartita l’8° edizione dell’International Street Food - la più importante ... (lanazione)
Altre Notizie
Offaly restaurant which had dried Food encrusted onto storage containers and equipment hit with closure order: The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) reported on Tuesday that a Closure Order had been served on Hayashi restaurant café, at 3 JKL Street, Edenderry, Offaly, on February 7, and it was lifted on ...msn
The Dirty Souls' restaurant in Derry: Co-owner talks barbecue, smoke houses and sustainability: The duo now own the restaurant in Derry, Coupe by The Dirty Souls at 10 Shipquay Street as well as the Food truck and smoke school at Kinnegar Brewery in Letterkenny. The restaurant is on track to ...derryjournal
An Insider's Guide to Denver: W hile many travelers descend on Colorado to take advantage of world-class ski resorts like Aspen and Vail, the city of Denver has a lot to offer. The Colorado capital dates back ...msn