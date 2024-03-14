Startup | Open Innovation Factory | contributi fino a 400mila euro

Startup, Open Innovation Factory: contributi fino a 400mila euro (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Resterà aperto fino al prossimo 10 aprile il primo cut-off del programma Open Innovation Factory 2024 di EIT Digital, rivolto alla crescita di Startup nel deep-tech. Il programma intende finanziare prodotti innovativi nei cinque ambiti chiave del digitale nell’ambito dell’EIT Digital Strategic Innovation Agenda 2022-2024: Digital Tech, Digital Industry, Digital Cities, Digital Wellbeing, Digital Finance. Possono partecipare al bando team di partner di EIT Digital, in numero compreso tra 2 e 4 membri da almeno 2 Stati dell’Unione europea, eleggibili da Programma, e con almeno una Startup con un prodotto innovativo deep tech che ha già avuto buoni riscontri di mercato. I partecipanti selezionati potranno ricevere un supporto finanziario offerto da EIT ...
