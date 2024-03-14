Startup, Open Innovation Factory: contributi fino a 400mila euro - Ildenaro.it
Zcube – Zambon Research Venture annuncia la quinta edizione di Open Accelerator, il programma di accelerazione internazionale per la crescita di startup ad alto potenziale innovativo nel campo ... (ildenaro)
È la quinta edizione del programma di accelerazione lanciato da Zcube, research venture del gruppo Zambon, che con il nuovo focus conferma la sua unicità e diventa tra i primi programmi al mondo ... (seriea24)
Pubblica video dove automi si mostrano capaci di movimenti precisi e complessi. Capaci anche di preparare un caffè. Ha attirato l'interesse di colossi dell'Intelligenza artificiale. Vale 2 miliardi. ... (repubblica)
Altre Notizie
Jannik Sinner told ‘someone will stop you’ as Daniil Medvedev uses Novak Djokovic example: Daniil Medvedev admits Jannik Sinner is “in the zone” and “feeling great” at the moment due to his winning streak, but the former world No 1 warns that all unbeaten runs come to an end. Sinner is ...msn
All Ireland winners on the Shercock Drama Festival bill: Four groups will contest the Open section; while the same number compete in the confined ... Nightly entry €15 and tickets are available at the door. The 8pm start time is strictly adhered to with no ...anglocelt.ie
EV Startup Fisker Plummets On Report Tesla Rival Mulling Bankruptcy: Fisker plunged more than 40% overnight, on a report that the U.S. EV Startup and would-be Tesla rival is preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing.Please watch the video at Investors.com - Elon ...msn