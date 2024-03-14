Soul | il Festival che celebra la meraviglia Anche della musica

Soul Festival

Soul, il Festival che celebra la meraviglia. Anche della musica (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Un programma ricco, con cinquanta incontri e appuntamenti sui temi della spiritualità, fra lezioni e dialoghi, spettacoli e concerti, performance artistiche, laboratori esperienziali, momenti meditativi, attività per le scuole. Questo è il Soul Festival di Milano cinque giorni di eventi che ruotano intorno al filo conduttore di questa edizione, ovvero "meraviglia, la vigilia di ogni cosa", un'edizione ideata da Luca Bressan, Armando Buonaiuto, Valeria Cantoni Mamiani e Aurelio Mottola. Tra le arti che popolano gli eventi del Soul Festival non poteva mancare la musica: Il 17 marzo dalle 17 alle 18 andrà in scena al Memoriale della Shoah Il cammino dell’uomo di Martin Buber. Di e conManuel Buda e Valeria Cantoni Mamiani. Ad accompagnare l'incontro, i ...
    Milano, 13 marzo 2024 - Per cinque giorni a Milano, da oggi mercoledì 13 fino a domenica 17 marzo, dall'alba alla sera si diffonderanno in molti luoghi della città gli incontri del festival di ...

    Passeggiate di meraviglia è una delle tantissime occasioni offerte da Soul il primo festival di spiritualità, al via a Milano il 13 marzo. Un cartellone ricchissimo di eventi sparsi in tutta la ...

    Dal 13 al 17 marzo si comincia con Baricco e si chiude con Popolizio: in mezzo, oltre cinquanta appuntamenti tra riflessioni filosofiche, cene monastiche, performance artistiche, laboratori ...

