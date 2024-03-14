Notizie Correlate
Milano, 13 marzo 2024 - Per cinque giorni a Milano, da oggi mercoledì 13 fino a domenica 17 marzo, dall’alba alla sera si diffonderanno in molti luoghi della città gli incontri del festival di ... (ilgiorno)
Passeggiate di meraviglia è una delle tantissime occasioni offerte da Soul il primo festival di spiritualità, al via a Milano il 13 marzo. Un cartellone ricchissimo di eventi sparsi in tutta la ... (iodonna)
Dal 13 al 17 marzo si comincia con Baricco e si chiude con Popolizio: in mezzo, oltre cinquanta appuntamenti tra riflessioni filosofiche, cene monastiche, performance artistiche, laboratori ... (vanityfair)
Soul, il Festival che celebra la meraviglia. Anche della musica
