Smotrich | ' Biden si è arreso ai nemici di Israele'

Smotrich Biden

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a quotidiano©

Fonte : quotidiano
Smotrich, 'Biden si è arreso ai nemici di Israele' (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) "L'amministrazione Biden si è arresa alla campagna Bds volta ad offuscare l'intero Stato di Israele e istituire uno stato terrorista palestinese". Lo ha detto il ministro israeliano delle Finanze e leader del partito di destra radicale 'Sionismo religioso' Bezalel Smotrich riferendosi alle sanzioni Usa contro due avamposti ebraici illegali in Cisgiordania e nei confronti di tre coloni. "Passi completamente inaccettabili contro i quali lotteremo per cancellarli", ha aggiunto Smotrich.
Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

Altre Notizie

Smotrich: US sanctions aim at eliminating settler movement and establishing Palestinian state: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, strongly criticizes the new US sanctions on settlement outposts and violent settlers, saying the government ...msn

Chuck Schumer calls for new elections in Israel, criticizing Netanyahu's leadership: As the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S., the majority leader said on the Senate floor that “the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7.” ...nbcnews

Smotrich, 'Biden si è arreso ai nemici di Israele': "L'amministrazione Biden si è arresa alla campagna Bds volta ad offuscare l'intero Stato di Israele e istituire uno stato terrorista palestinese". (ANSA) ...ansa

Video di Tendenza

Video Smotrich Biden
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.