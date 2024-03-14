Smotrich: US sanctions aim at eliminating settler movement and establishing Palestinian state: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, strongly criticizes the new US sanctions on settlement outposts and violent settlers, saying the government ...msn

Chuck Schumer calls for new elections in Israel, criticizing Netanyahu's leadership: As the highest-ranking Jewish official in the U.S., the majority leader said on the Senate floor that “the Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7.” ...nbcnews

Smotrich, 'Biden si è arreso ai nemici di Israele': "L'amministrazione Biden si è arresa alla campagna Bds volta ad offuscare l'intero Stato di Israele e istituire uno stato terrorista palestinese". (ANSA) ...ansa