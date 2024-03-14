Short track | Mondiali 2024 | le speranze di medaglia dell’Italia | Pietro Sighel la punta | incognita Arianna Fontana

Notizie Correlate
Arianna Fontana ha confermato la sua partecipazione ai Campionati Mondiali di Short track con la Nazionale italiana, pronti a partire a Rotterdam, in Olanda . E’ dai Giochi olimpici di Pechino 2022 ... (sportface)
Il primo giorno di marzo una notizia aveva scosso il mondo sportivo: Arianna Fontana, atleta italiana più medagliata di sempre nei Giochi Olimpici invernali e assente dalla scena agonistica proprio ... (oasport)
Il tribunale della Federazione Italiana Sport del Ghiaccio ha assolto Tommaso Dotti e Andrea Cassinelli, atleti italiani di Short track accusati da Arianna Fontana di averla fatta cadere in ... (sportface)
Short track, Mondiali a Rotterdam: Arianna Fontana separata in casa. Farà solo le gare individuali, ma non la
Dr Nathalie Casal: Welfare concerns for missing doctor who told family she was gong to walk Bibbulmun track: Nathalie Casal, 71, hasn’t been seen since December, after she told her family she was going to walk the Bibbulmun track with a large group of people and may not be reachable for some time.thewest.au
Microsoft to release security AI product to help clients track hackers: Microsoft Corp. plans to release artificial intelligence tools on April 1 that will help cybersecurity workers produce summaries of suspicious incidents and ferret out the devious methods hackers use ...themalaysianreserve
VPCC’s track and Field Team Set to Make Debut: track and field is the latest sport to be added as VPCC expands ... With a new program, health is his main concern, a reason his schedule is only four events, which is just Short of his ideal number ...wydaily