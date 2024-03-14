Short track | Mondiali 2024 | le speranze di medaglia dell’Italia | Pietro Sighel la punta | incognita Arianna Fontana

Short track, Mondiali 2024: le speranze di medaglia dell’Italia: Pietro Sighel la punta, incognita Arianna Fontana (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Scattano domani i Mondiali di Short track a Rotterdam, il grande evento che conclude la stagione. In casa Italia c’è grande attesa per questa rassegna iridata, con la squadra azzurra che si presenta in Olanda con tante ambizioni e con l’obiettivo di replicare l’eccellente prestazione dell’anno scorso, quando le medaglie conquistate furono quattro. Il protagonista indiscusso del Mondiale di Seul fu un monumentale Pietro Sighel, che vinse un clamoroso titolo iridato nei 500 metri, aggiungendo anche l’argento nei 1500 metri e poi guidando sul podio la staffetta maschile (argento) e quella mista (bronzo). L’altoatesino è ancora la miglior carta da medaglia per l’Italia, anche se la stagione di Coppa del Mondo lo ha visto ottenere un po’ meno di quello che si sperava, soprattutto nei suoi ...
    Arianna Fontana ha confermato la sua partecipazione ai Campionati Mondiali di Short track con la Nazionale italiana, pronti a partire a Rotterdam, in Olanda . E' dai Giochi olimpici di Pechino 2022 ...

    Il primo giorno di marzo una notizia aveva scosso il mondo sportivo: Arianna Fontana, atleta italiana più medagliata di sempre nei Giochi Olimpici invernali e assente dalla scena agonistica proprio ...

    Il tribunale della Federazione Italiana Sport del Ghiaccio ha assolto Tommaso Dotti e Andrea Cassinelli, atleti italiani di Short track accusati da Arianna Fontana di averla fatta cadere in ...

