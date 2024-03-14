Saul Niguez distrutto dopo Atletico Madrid-Inter | sfogo durissimo | “Per me è un momento di m…”

Saul Niguez

Saul Niguez distrutto dopo Atletico Madrid-Inter, sfogo durissimo: “Per me è un momento di m…” (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Saul Niguez ha avuto uno sfogo a sorpresa sui social dopo la vittoria del suo Atletico Madrid contro l'Inter in Champions. Il centrocampista dei Colchoneros ha spiazzato i propri tifosi: "Sto vivendo un momento di m***a, non so di cosa si tratti".
