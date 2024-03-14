Rise of the Ronin | il trailer di lancio in italiano pubblicato da Sony

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024)Interactive Entertainment haildiindiof the, nuovo gioco di Team Ninja che sarà disponibile all’acquisto in tutto il mondo dalla giornata del 22 marzo 2024 in esclusiva su PS5. Questo filmato, contraddistinto da una durata di circa un minuto, è composto da tutta una serie di sequenze live action e di gioco, così da mettere in evidenza quelli che sono i temi principali di questa nuova avventura del noto team di sviluppo giapponese. Nello specifico, questo nuovoche segnalino essere interamente doppiato in, ricorda come l’ambientazione diof theè un Giappone alle prese con gli ultimi giorni dello shogunato Tokugawa in ...

Stocks Succumb to Bearish PPI and Retail Sales Reports: Stocks are also being undercut by today's sharp +10 bp Rise in the 10-year T-note yield. Weekly U.S. initial unemployment claims fell by -1,000 to 209,000, showing a stronger labor market than ...theglobeandmail

1 Thing We're Talking About: Lexus, Buick top J.D. Power service satisfaction survey: Lexus squeaked out a victory over Porsche in J.D. Power's 2024 U.S. Customer Service Index Study released Thursday, bringing the luxury brand to its third consecutive win. Buick took home the best ...autonews

How Chinese is TikTok US lawmakers see it as China’s tool, even as it distances itself from Beijing: If some U.S. lawmakers have their way, the United States and China could end up with something in common: TikTok might not be available in either country. The House on ...wtop