Rise of the Ronin, il trailer di lancio in italiano pubblicato da Sony (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato il trailer di lancio in italiano di Rise of the Ronin, nuovo gioco di Team Ninja che sarà disponibile all’acquisto in tutto il mondo dalla giornata del 22 marzo 2024 in esclusiva su PS5. Questo filmato, contraddistinto da una durata di circa un minuto, è composto da tutta una serie di sequenze live action e di gioco, così da mettere in evidenza quelli che sono i temi principali di questa nuova avventura del noto team di sviluppo giapponese. Nello specifico, questo nuovo trailer che segnalino essere interamente doppiato in italiano, ricorda come l’ambientazione di Rise of the Ronin è un Giappone alle prese con gli ultimi giorni dello shogunato Tokugawa in ...
