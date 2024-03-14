Race for Glory | trailer del film su una gara impossibile

Race for Glory - Audi VS. Lancia, un buon prodotto da pubblico, con una regia che racconta bene il rombo dei motori
“Oppenheimer” torna al cinema. Il film, che ha fatto il premio di statuette agli Oscar 2024, viene riproposto in numerose sale. In cartellone, poi, non mancano le novità del momento come “Race for ... (bergamonews)
Il film: Race for Glory – Audi vs. Lancia, 2024. Regia: Stefano Mordini. Cast: Riccardo Scamarcio, Volker Bruch, Katie Clarkson-Hill, Esther Garrel, Haley Bennett, Daniel Brühl. Genere: drammatico. ... (cinemaserietv)
Cesare Fiorio in un'intervista esclusiva a Fanpage.it ha raccontato la vera storia dietro il film "Race for Glory: Audi vs Lancia" che racconta la sua impresa nel Mondiale di Rally del 1983 e ha ... (fanpage)
