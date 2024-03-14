Queen' s University Belfast and MOBILion Announce Collaboration to Advance Food Safety

Queen's University Belfast (QUB) and MOBILion Systems, Inc. have launched a partnership to Advance Food Safety by innovating test methods and tools that aim to quickly identify contaminants, enhancing current technologies for better detection. The goal is to ensure consumer access to safe, nutritious Food, highlighting both organizations' commitment to public health. Leading this initiative are Professor Chris Elliott, Founding Director of the world-famous ASSET Technology Centre at QUB, and Nick Birse, Lecturer in Mass Spectrometry in the Institute for Global Food Security and School of Biological Sciences. Their work focuses on improving the detection of contaminants such as mycotoxins ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Digiuno di tre giorni produce cambiamenti in più organi: Anche un digiuno di soli tre giorni o diete mima-digiuno, come le chetogeniche, apportano cambiamenti significativi nell’organismo - ...romadailynews
Il digiuno è la più antica terapia moderna L'impatto su epilessia e artrite: Uno studio recente della Queen Mary University of London getta nuova luce su un’antica pratica: il digiuno. Per sette giorni, dodici volontari hanno rinunciato a qualsiasi alimento bevendo solo acqua, ...informazione
Identificato nuovo batterio in Irlanda: è già resistente agli antibiotici: Una collaborazione di ricerca in Irlanda, che ha coinvolto l'Università di Limerick (UL) e la Queen's University di Belfast, ha portato alla luce una nuova specie batterica resistente rilevata nei ...farmacista33