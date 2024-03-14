Portuguese bank Banco BPI and Personetics today announced the introduction of Pulsoo, an independently branded application that empowers Small and Medium business (SMB) owners to manage their Businesses. In a single pane of glass that can be quickly consulted and queried throughout the business day, Pulsoo provides updates, hyper-personalized Insights and recommendations that are tailored to the Financial literacy ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Personetics and Banco BPI Partner to Deliver Financial Management Insights and Tools for Small and Medium-Sized ...
Personetics and Banco BPI Partner to Deliver Financial Management Insights and Tools for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses with Pulsoo App: The app leverages Open Banking and Personetics' AI-powered personalized engagement platform to increase the financial health and viability of small and medium-sized businesses TEL AVIV, Israel, March ...adnkronos
NEC Laboratories Europe advances material design with AI-based MateriAI platform: NEC Laboratories Europe and NEC Laboratories America have developed MateriAI, an AI-based, material design platform that accelerates the development of new, environmentally friendly materials. The ...lelezard
Personetics and Banco BPI Partner to Deliver Financial Management Insights and Tools for Small and Medium-Sized Business: The app leverages Open Banking and Personetics' AI-powered personalized engagement platform to increase the financial health and viability of small and medium-sized businesses TEL AVIV, Israel, March ...europapress.es