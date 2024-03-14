Nba | Lakers ko a Sacramento Super DeRozan | bene i Mavs

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Milano, 14 marzo 2024 - Diciotto squadre in campo e tanto spettacolo nella notte NBA. Sorriso amaro per i Mavericks che battono Golden State ma perdono Luka Doncic, obbligato a lasciare il campo in anticipo per un problema fisico. Ai Los Angelesnon bastano i 28 di Austin Reaves per batteree ora la situazione play-in a ovest si fa sempre più intricata. Nel big match di nottata Denver passa a Miami grazie a unadifesa nel momento decisivo della partita e ai 25 con 7 rimbalzi di Michael Porter Jr. Ripercorriamo tutte le nove partite disputate questa notte.è in the zone: Chicago vince a Indiana Alla Gainbridge Fieldhouse la partita è punto a punto fino agli ultimi istanti, con le due squadre che non sono mai riuscite a dare lo strappo decisivo nei quarti precedenti. A 55" dalla fine ...

Column: Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers need to follow the Shaq-Lakers success blueprint: The Lakers knew Shaquille O'Neal was a star of a different magnitude, and they treated him as such. The Dodgers must do the same with Shohei Ohtani.latimes

Pac-12 tournament bracket: Full TV schedule, scores, results for 2024 basketball championships: Here is everything you need to know about the Pac-12 basketball tournament, including TV and streaming options for each game.msn

Warren Buffett once told Lebron James to 'own' America over the long haul — and now the NBA superstar is worth a staggering $1B. Here's how you 'can't go wrong' betting on ...: Warren Buffett once told Lebron James to 'own' America over the long haul — and now the NBA superstar is worth a staggering $1B. Here's how you 'can't go wrong' betting on the USA ...msn