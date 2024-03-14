Nba | Lakers ko a Sacramento Super DeRozan | bene i Mavs

Nba, Lakers ko a Sacramento. Super DeRozan, bene i Mavs (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Milano, 14 marzo 2024 - Diciotto squadre in campo e tanto spettacolo nella notte NBA. Sorriso amaro per i Mavericks che battono Golden State ma perdono Luka Doncic, obbligato a lasciare il campo in anticipo per un problema fisico. Ai Los Angeles Lakers non bastano i 28 di Austin Reaves per battere Sacramento e ora la situazione play-in a ovest si fa sempre più intricata. Nel big match di nottata Denver passa a Miami grazie a una Super difesa nel momento decisivo della partita e ai 25 con 7 rimbalzi di Michael Porter Jr. Ripercorriamo tutte le nove partite disputate questa notte.  DeRozan è in the zone: Chicago vince a Indiana Alla Gainbridge Fieldhouse la partita è punto a punto fino agli ultimi istanti, con le due squadre che non sono mai riuscite a dare lo strappo decisivo nei quarti precedenti. A 55" dalla fine ...
