Marrakech Fashion Week: il successo e il Made in Italy (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Si è conclusa la terza edizione della Marrakech Fashion Week che si è tenuta nelle date 6-9 marzo 2024, organizzata da Marie Bogaert con la collaborazione di Beppe Pisani. Partecipazione La partecipazione degli istituti IED di Roma con le designer Dorotea Oddo, Maria Chiara Sorbino e Iuad Di Napoli con il designer Andrea di Giulio.
Romeo Gigli riceve il premio alla carriera durante la Marrakech Fashion Week

Il Made in Italy nella Moda di Marrakech: Grande successo per la terza edizione della Marrakech Fashion Week. Si è svolta dal 6 al 9 marzo 2024 la terza edizione della Marrakech Fashion Week, manifestazione organizzata da Marie Bogaert con la ...iltitolo

