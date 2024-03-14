Loyalty Program e Tokenizzazione | Gregorio Martinelli Da Silva | con Naoi | Apre le Porte del Web3

Loyalty Program

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
Loyalty Program e Tokenizzazione: Gregorio Martinelli Da Silva, con Naoi, Apre le Porte del Web3 (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) (Adnkronos) - Naoi, Una Nuova Era per i Programmi Fedeltà Firenze, 14 Marzo 2024. L'avvento del Web3 ha innescato una trasformazione senza precedenti nel panorama dei Loyalty Program, una rivoluzione che sta coinvolgendo molte grandi aziende, gli esempi più noti sono Starbucks e Lufthansa, oltre a molti altri top brand di diversi settori. Gregorio Martinelli Da Silva con la sua innovativa start-up, Naoi, permette alle aziende di innovare i Programmi fedeltà attraverso soluzioni legate al mondo Web3. Questa trasformazione non si limita a un aggiornamento tecnologico ma rappresenta una riformulazione completa della filosofia dietro le strategie di fidelizzazione, portando alla ribalta un nuovo paradigma ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Purse (PURSE): Streamlining Loyalty Token Trade for Merchants

  • Loyalty Program

    In un tempo in cui la nascita di nuovi brand è continua, gli storici devono riuscire a costruire una connessione più duratura possibile con il proprio pubblico. Per costruirla sono stati ideati, nel ... (metropolitanmagazine)

Altre Notizie

Sharjah HR runs national Programme for new employee training: Sharjah24: The Human Resources Department in Sharjah has initiated the National Programme for New Employee Training in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Animal Resources. Named "New ...sharjah24.ae

Where to find pizza and pie deals on Pi Day: Maybe you're a math whiz and can recite the digits of pi for hours on end. Or maybe you don't even know what comes after the four in 3.14. In either case, March 14 is upon us, which means businesses ...msn

World of Hyatt Rewards: Everything you need to know in 2023: World of Hyatt remains one of the most rewarding hotel Loyalty Programs out there, showering you with status, perks and rewards every 10 nights.msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Loyalty Program
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.