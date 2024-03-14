La bucket bag conquista le passerelle della primavera con la sua forma classica e insolita allo stesso tempo

La bucket bag conquista le passerelle della primavera con la sua forma classica e insolita allo stesso tempo (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Quando si parla di trend accessori, è la borsa a secchiello primavera 2024 ad aver sbaragliato la concorrenza questa stagione. con la sua forma classica e insolita allo stesso tempo ha saputo nuovamente conquistare il cuore dei designer più prestigiosi. Prendendo le sembianze di it bag irresistibili. Quello che però non si deve pensare, è che si tratti di un modello già visto e che quindi non ha più niente di nuovo da dare. Tutt’altro. Le grandi griffe hanno saputo trasformare questo grande classico in un oggetto del desiderio innovativo e dall’appeal contemporaneo. Puntando su dettagli eye-catching e colori ...
