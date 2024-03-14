Junk Kouture 2024 | a Montecarlo la vittoria per la scuola Fantoni

Wicklow student among 60 Junk Kouture designers through to Dublin finals: It was two nights of style and sustainability as the Junk Kouture Regional Finals 2024 took place, in the Helix, on Monday and Tuesday, March 4 and 5, with one talented designer from Wicklow ...independent.ie

See the two Cork designs through to the Junk Kouture Dublin City Final: The fashion-conscious students of two Cork schools have been selected for the Junk Kouture Dublin City Final 2024. On March 4 and March 5, 160 designs shortlisted from schools across the country ...msn

PICTURES: Kilkenny team through to the Junk Kouture National Final: Well done to Mateo, Lucia and Carmen from Kilkenny City Vocational School (KCVS) whose costume design 'Açhera Lilith-Heim' has advanced to the Junk Kouture National Final. Inspired by Canary Island ...kilkennypeople.ie