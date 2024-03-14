Junk Kouture 2024 | a Montecarlo la vittoria per la scuola Fantoni

Junk Kouture

Junk Kouture 2024, a Montecarlo la vittoria per la scuola Fantoni (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) IL RICONOSCIMENTO. Trasferta a Montecarlo con successo quella degli allievi delle classi seconde del Liceo Artistico della scuola d’Arte Andrea Fantoni che pochi giorni fa hanno partecipato alla finale internazionale del contest Junk Kouture 2024.
