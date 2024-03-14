Joanna Chen, la "scrittrice sionista" al macero: La rivista letteraria Guernica pubblica un articolo sul 7 ottobre di una pacifista israeliana. Dimissioni dei redattori, ritrattazione e scuse. L’autodafé della coscienza antisemita che non fa sconti ...ilfoglio

An elite literary journal imploded over an essay about the war: Guernica magazine, one of the most prestigious literary publications in the United States, retracted an Israeli translator and writer’s essay about coexistence over the weekend. If that information ...jewishchronicle.timesofisrael

Israeli Translator's Essay Pulled From Guernica Magazine Due to Staff Pressure: Joanna Chen wrote about her failed efforts to bridge the gap with Palestinians since the war started. Ten staffers quit, and one of the magazine's publishers resigned and called for a cultural boycott ...msn