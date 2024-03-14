I Will Always Love You | traduzione e storia della canzone di Whitney Houston

Will Always

I Will Always Love You, traduzione e storia della canzone di Whitney Houston (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) I Will Always Love You è una canzone scritta e incisa dalla star del country Dolly Parton nel 1974, per sancire la fine del rapporto professionale e d’amicizia con il suo manager Porter Wagoner; l’artista avrebbe poi re-inciso la canzone nel 1982 e nel 1995, con diversi arrangiamenti, ma sarà solo nel 1992 che il brano raggiungerà fama imperitura, grazie alla versione incisa da Whitney Houston per il film The Bodyguard, di cui era protagonista. Il brano racconta, con parole estremamente semplici, della fine di un rapporto, e di un affetto che, nonostante le circostanze, rimarrà immutato per sempre. Houston, naturalmente, trasformò il brano in una ballata soul, per adattarlo al suo stile di canto, ispirandosi a un’altra cover, datata ...
