Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur – probabili formazioni

Premier League table 2023-24: Latest standings, fixtures and results for matchday 29: Arsenal will remain top of the Premier League table ahead of a reasonably understated weekend. With Manchester City and Liverpool both in FA Cup action, the Premier League only offers a few games to ...standard.co.uk

REVEALED: The Premier League's sharpest - and not-so-sharp - shooters with Man United shock outliers according to stats boffins... but can you guess which title challenger is ...: 0.24 - Tottenham = 2. +0.24 - West Ham 4 ... with Burnley surprisingly in 10th spot on +0.05 after managing the second-fewest goals expected and scored. Fulham are in 11th with -0.03, the side closest ...dailymail.co.uk

Transfer recommendations ahead of Gameweek 28 – Mohamed Salah, Spurs stars and other options: GAMEWEEK 28 is an intriguing one in the Dream Team calendar. A mix of FA Cup games, Premier League fixtures and a handful of blanks means gaffers will have to think carefully about their ...thesun.co.uk