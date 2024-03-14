Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur – probabili formazioni

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Il quarto posto in classifica in Premier League potrebbe essere del Tottenham Hotspur entro la fine della partita di sabato 16 marzo, quando i Lilywhites faranno un breve viaggio per affrontare il Fulham in un derby londinese di Premier League. Gli uomini di Ange Postecoglou hanno riportato il loro destino in Champions League nelle loro mani schiacciando l’Aston Villa per 4-0 lo scorso fine settimana, mentre i Cottagers hanno perso 2-1 contro il Wolverhampton Wanderers. Il calcio di inizio di Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur è previsto alle 18:30 Anteprima della partita Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur a che punto sono le due squadre Fulham La spietatezza che il Fulham ha mostrato nelle recenti ...
