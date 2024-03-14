(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading name in health and, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with the, aimed at positioningas a premier destination foron the global stage. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor welcomes and supports the commitment of esteemed stem cell scientist Professor Dato' Seri Dr. Mike Chan, who pledges an unprecedented investment of US$80 million (RM378.8 million) to establish a biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research facility at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park. This initiative, endorsed by the Chief Minister, signals a ...

HICC Pet Announces Strategic Relocation to Pacific Northwest, Expanding Its Holistic Pet Wellness and Grooming Solutions: Innovator in Natural Pet Care, HICC Pet® Moves Headquarters to Foster Growth and Introduce Advanced Grooming and Wellness Products to the Region. BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / Marc ...bignewsnetwork

Indian grapes prove a hit in European market, push exports up: Indian grapes have proved to be a success in the European market with the produce fetching premium rates in the countries, especially the Netherlands, Lithuania and the United Kingdom. Vilas Shinde, ...indianexpress

European Wellness and Sabah Government to Propel State into World-Class Medical Wellness Tourism Biotech Hub: KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — European Wellness, a leading name in health and Wellness, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with the Sabah state government, aimed at ...aap.au