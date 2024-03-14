Enshrouded, roadmap per i contenuti del 2024 pubblicata su Steam (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024)
Il supporto post-lancio di Enshrouded è stato dettagliato dagli sviluppatori di Keen Games. Il survival ambientato in un mondo fantasy è attualmente disponibile in accesso anticipato su Steam e promette di arricchirsi nei mesi a venire, con l’uscita della sua versione completa.
Come leggiamo in un post sulla piattaforma di Valve, gli sviluppatori parlano di molti contenuti in arrivo nelle prossime settimane. Questi comprenderanno nuovi edifici, nuovi elementi per il crafting, la possibilità di rigiocare specifiche quest e di esplorare nuovi dungeon.
Proseguendo oltre, verso la fine del 2024, a miglioramenti dell’interfaccia di gioco, dei server e della qualità generale di Enshrouded si affiancheranno altre novità contenutistiche come dungeon, biomi, eventi speciali e l’aggiunta ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
Enshrouded: la roadmap per il 2024 include tante novità, miglorie e il supporto a Steam Deck
