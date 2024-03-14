EA Sports FC 24 SBC Bastoni VS Lobotka Showdown Serie A Soluzioni E Requisiti

Sports SBC

EA Sports FC 24 SBC Bastoni VS Lobotka Showdown Serie A Soluzioni E Requisiti (Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) Alessandro Bastoni e Stanislav Lobotka hanno ricevuto la carta speciale Showdown della Serie A TIM per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcisitco EA Sports FC 24. La versione speciale di queste carte potrà essere riscattata tramite una SBC che sarà disponibile fino al 17 Marzo. Potrete riscattare la carte speciali dei due giocatori che disputeranno la partia di campionato tra Inter e Napoli completando la Sfida Creazione Rosa che è ora disponibile in UT 24. Showdown fa il suo ritorno in UT! Per un periodo limitato, è possibile ottenere un giocatore per squadra di una delle prossime partite in calendario attraverso le Sfide Creazione Rosa (SCR). Il giocatore della squadra vincente riceverà un bonus +2 alla sua valutazione TOT. In caso di pareggio, entrambi gli ...
