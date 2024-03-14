Could python farming offer hope for global food security impacted by climate change?

(Di giovedì 14 marzo 2024) CAIRNS, Australia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)New research suggestsa viable alternative to conventional livestock in parts of the world where the challenges of thecrisis, pandemics, and degradation of agricultural land are underminingproduction. Lead researcher, reptile expert Dr Daniel Natusch, said: “In terms of some of the most important sustainability criteria,s outperform all mainstream agricultural species studied to date.” Reptiles produce fewer greenhouse gases, require less water than do warm-blooded livestock, are more resilient to extreme climatic conditions, and they do not transmit dangerous diseases like bird flu or COVID-19. This latest research, which monitored ...

